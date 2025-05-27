Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman kicked off RAW after revealing Bronson Reed as their newest recruit at Saturday Night's Main Event. Heyman put each star over in a good opening promo.

Ad

Rusev defeated Akira Tozawa in under a minute, and Sheamus confronted him to end the post-match assault. Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch traded more verbal jabs ahead of their rematch at Money in the Bank.

Karrion Kross finally got some airtime, albeit short, when he confronted Sami Zayn on his way to the ring. He mocked how he thought Sami would never be a World Champion.

Some stars continue to fall down the ladder, but will it lead to redemption in the future? Here's the best and worst of WWE RAW after Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

Trending

#3. Best/Worst - The New Day retains their titles

The New Day finally defended the World Tag Team Titles after winning them at WrestleMania 41. After convincing The Creeds to join the match, Xavier Woods pinned Julius Creed to keep the belts around his and Kofi Kingston's waists.

The Creeds worked with the New Day against Erik and Ivar during the match but were later upset when they were pinned. However, that’s the point of the match, and they didn't cheat or use foreign objects to obtain victory.

Ad

The way Michael Cole called it, you'd think both teams were bashed with chairs and run over by a Zamboni machine. It was good to feature the titles, but it didn't feel as special as it should have been.

#2. Best/Worst - Liv Morgan is back but doesn't care about her Tag Team Titles

Ad

After Roxanne Perez tried to give Dominik Mysterio more chicken nuggets this week, Liv Morgan surprised him with her return to RAW. She revealed that Raquel Rodriguez kept her updated about things, but was more worried about getting a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

The disappointing part is that she and Rodriguez have literally done nothing with their Tag Team Titles. WWE didn't do the division any favors with its latest releases, but there are still teams on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Ad

Morgan trash-talked Kairi Sane but ended up losing to The Pirate Princess due to a miscommunication with Rodriguez. Perez actually helped Morgan by pushing Sane off the top, but Rodriguez was mad that The Prodigy was out there.

It was good that Sane didn't lose her first two matches back, but Morgan shouldn't be in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

#1. Best - Penta qualifies for the Money in the Bank match on RAW

Ad

Penta battled Chad Gable and Dragon Lee for a spot in the men's Money in the Bank match, kicking off the in-ring action on the latest RAW. Gable has feuded with both men and already has a date with El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide.

Vikingo sat behind the commentators, and the Olympian couldn't resist getting in his face and throwing some punches. That would be his downfall as Vikingo jumped the rail and hit Gable with a kick. Penta then won after hitting his finisher.

Ad

The match had a few crazy spots, including Gable deadlifting both opponents in a German Suplex and Penta hitting a Gory Bomb/Tombstone simultaneously. It was a great showcase to start the show, and the right person earned the spot.

#1. Worst - Jey Uso and Gunther rinse and repeat promo exchange

Ad

Jey Uso and Gunther have been at odds for years, but their feud isn't the kind to inspire "Fight Forever" chants. Jey had his moment at WrestleMania, finally defeating The Ring General.

They had numerous promo exchanges, and even more than usual, since WWE booked WrestleMania two weeks later than usual. Gunther will face Jey on the RAW after Money in the Bank after he beat Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

The promo "exchange" was one of the weakest in recent memory. Gunther repeated the same lines about not thinking Jey could handle the burden.

Jey fumbled over his lines and paused for nearly 30 seconds at one point. He repeated his same lines as well, claiming he has friends and family he loves and that he has their backs.

#1. Best/Worst - Seth Rollins qualifies for Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Sami Zayn wrestled in a perfectly fine match on RAW. The issue was that Rollins pinned Balor to advance to Money in the Bank. The loss is yet another disappointing setback for The Prince in a long line of them.

Ad

Sami Zayn could have used the win more since he's never won a World Title or Money in the Bank. CM Punk also returned for two minutes to "save" Jey and Sami at the end of RAW.

If it was so important to get one over on Rollins, why didn't he show up to cost him the spot at Money in the Bank? The Visionary is the new top heel on RAW, but already had a shot at Jey and will have another without the case.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More