Best wrestling gear available (Week 3)

"The Phenomenal" AJ Styles

Welcome to this week's edition of "Best Wrestling Gear Available", where we focus on select items from all across the wrestling globe. I choose several different items that I feel are popular and would be awesome "must haves" for your growing wrestling collection. So, without any further ado let's get started!

This week, I'm going to cover not one but two WWE Superstars who each have a brand new T-shirt available online to purchase from WWEShop.com. These two magnificent WWE Superstars have been trailblazers for not only 2018, but for over the past couple of decades across the wrestling globe, leaving their thumbprint on the wrestling industry and setting the standard for in-ring excellence!

Today, we will be talking about "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles and Seth Rollins.

First up, we have AJ Styles. "The Phenomenal" one may have lost his WWE Championship to Daniel Bryan, but make no mistake about it, he is still the "Face That Runs The Place" on SmackDown Live! AJ will be challenging Daniel Bryan in a rematch for the WWE Championship in less than two weeks at WWE TLC. Having said that, how about ordering an equally Phenomenal T-shirt to show your love and support for AJ?

On SmackDown Live, "There Can Be Only 1" and he is AJ Styles!

New color scheme. Old school design. Perfect fit for any fan of AJ Styles. WWEShop.com has officially released the new and improved: "There Can Be Only 1" T-shirt that's available in all sizes for males, females and children alike with the starting price of $27.99 (tax and/or shipping not included). This is personally one of my favorite T-shirts that I've seen for AJ Styles and I believe the WWE Universe will dig it too.

Seth Rollins

Next up, we have Seth "Freakin" Rollins!

Seth Rollins has had a rollercoaster year as we draw closer to the end of 2018. He's had an amazing run as the WWE Intercontinental Champion and an all-around incredible worker inside the ring. He reunited with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns to briefly reform The Shield, but that came to an abrupt end following Roman Reigns' announcing he was battling Leukemia and would be taking a break from WWE to battle cancer. As if things couldn't get any worse, Dean Ambrose turned his back on Seth Rollins later in the night and attacked him following their RAW Tag Team Title defense.

Seth now has a new T-shirt that represents him very well. Simple design, but right to the point. You can argue who "The Man" is between him, Becky Lynch and "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, however when it comes to "Monday Night Rollins" one can not deny his athleticism and a desire to be the very best in the wrestling industry today!

Show your support with this all-new Seth Rollins T-shirt!

This T-shirt is very simple in design but gets the point that he is Seth "Freakin" Rollins and he is pound for pound one of the best in-ring performers of the modern era in the WWE.

You may purchase your T-shirts today on WWEShop.com at the links provided below. Happy shopping everyone! Until then, I will see you all next week!

You can buy your Seth Rollins: "SFNR" T-Shirt here.

You can buy your AJ Styles: "There Can Be Only 1" T-Shirt here.