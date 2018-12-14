×
Best Wrestling Gear Available: Week 4

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
Feature
14 Dec 2018, 13:39 IST

Daniel Bryan, pictured here after capturing the WWE Championship against AJ Styles on SmackDown Live.
Daniel Bryan, pictured here after capturing the WWE Championship against AJ Styles on SmackDown Live.

Hey gang! It's time for another exciting week to discuss the latest wrestling gear available on WWEShop.com and other wrestling websites from around the globe. This week, I'm going to keep this short and sweet, as I feel this one addition to WWEShop will surely have fans interested in picking up this new T-shirt. When I first saw this shirt, I was amazed at how cool it looked and how simplistic it was to get the point across.

If you don't know who or what I am talking about, well, continue reading and you will see. Of course, I am referring to the one and only, "new" and improved...

With one kick to the balls, as funny as that is to read, Daniel Bryan captured the WWE Championship from AJ Styles on the "go-home" episode for the Survivor Series, turned heel, kept AJ Styles out of the match against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series and became the talk of the wrestling world in the days leading up to his match against Lesnar.

As Bryan continues his reign as WWE Champion, he officially declared the end of the "YES! Movement" and any reference to the phrase. Therefore, it is only fitting that WWE produces a T-shirt befitting of the "New" Daniel Bryan...


The
The "YES! Movement" is now officially dead and buried.

Today, you can pick up your brand new Daniel Bryan T-shirt for the price of $27.99 (not including shipping/handling, taxes, etc.) on WWEShop.com. As you can see, the T-shirt is pretty sweet. Simple. Black and white. Big props to the WWE design time for creating such an epic shirt for one of WWE's newest heels.

"The old Daniel Bryan is gone and welcome in the New Daniel Bryan! After winning the WWE Championship, Bryan is now focused on his dreams more than ever. The Yes Movement is Dead and there's no turning back.".

You may pick up Daniel Bryan's "YES is DEAD" T-shirt here.

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
