Best WWE and NXT matches of each year of the decade - Part II

Steven Wilson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 Dec 2019, 23:30 IST

The Best of the Decade - Part II

Last week, we looked at the matches from WWE's various brands at the beginning of the decade and picked out our favorites. The period between 2011 and 2014 heavily featured standout performances from names like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and The Shield.

While the second half of the 2010's saw more from the latter group, the years between 2015 and 2019 highlighted a shift in dynamic in the WWE. That shift was spearheaded by the development and growth of NXT from developmental territory to the company's third brand. It's popularity has been driven by the high caliber of wrestling it has produced both weekly on NXT TV and at their regular Takeover events.

As a result, there is a bounty of great matches to pick from as we select our top bouts from each year of the second half of the decade.

Here are our top choices.

2015 - Brock Lesnar vs John Cena vs Seth Rollins - Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar vs John Cena vs Seth Rollins - Royal Rumble 2015

While 2015 was the year in which Bayley and Sasha Banks helped put NXT and women’s wrestling in general on the map, it kicked off in some style with this all-action Triple Threat battle.

The year prior had been a breakout year for Seth Rollins. After dominating the first half of 2014 with his Shield comrades, he shocked the world that June by betraying his brothers-in-arms and joining up with Triple H. With the Authority behind him, Rollins would win the Money In The Bank briefcase as well as vanquish any foe that tried to stop him.

When Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were sent away from TV after Survivor Series, 'The Architect' found a way to get them back in power soon after. His reward? Rollins was inserted into the WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and John Cena at the Royal Rumble.

This match was great as it showcased exactly what each man could bring to the table. We had Cena providing his usual consistency in high stakes matches. Rollins showcased the sneakiness that saw him shine as a heel when many thought he'd be better suited as a babyface.

As great as each man was in this match, the shining light was easily Brock Lesnar. As much as he can be criticized, Lesnar knows how to tell a story in the ring when motivated. This was evident in the closing stages of the match. While lying prone for several minutes after being put through the announce table, 'The Beast' would display cat-like reflexes to get back in the ring while Rollins tried to secure the win with a Phoenix Splash.

Such quickness gave Seth zero time to react, and one F-5 later, Lesnar had retained. In a decade of standout Triple Threat matches, this was a superb start to the year.

