Beth Phoenix discusses if she has a desire to wrestle again

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has opened up on if she has the "itch" to return to competing inside of a WWE ring any time soon.

After retiring from WWE in 2012, Beth Phoenix made her return to in-ring competition in as a surprise entrant in the first ever Women's Royal Rumble in 2018. Since then, the former WWE Women's Champion has competed sporadically in WWE.

Speaking to WWE announcer Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, Beth Phoenix stated that she initially dreaded getting "the itch" to return to the ring, but was glad that she competed in the historic Royal Rumble match:

"I dreaded the itch because, No. 1, when you've had two babies, your body is very different. There's a lot of fear, and I spoke with my husband who came back after nine years and after the Hall of Fame and all that, I got the call to be in that first women's Royal Rumble. That's the first time I put on tights since having two children. It was terrifying, but at the same time, I have this mentality of 'No what ifs.' When I've come to a crossroads, I'm like, 'Oh what do I do? What if I embarrass myself and everyone's like get out of here Beth' or maybe it won't and it will be one really fun night and it'll something special I can put in my heart and lock away forever. That Royal Rumble experience was so special because the crowd was so invested and I missed the crowds,"

Beth Phoenix on her in-ring future and her husband Edge

Beth Phoenix is currently a regular color commentator in the broadcast booth for WWE NXT every Wednesday night on USA Network. The Glamazon has stated that she is very happy in the role of a commentator on the Black and Gold brand.

In addition to this, Beth Phoenix has discussed that she has been busy assisting her husband, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, in his return to the ring in WWE:

"I think after that and seeing what the women of today can do, I don't' think in my best days during my youth I could ever compete gymnastically with the women we have now. They can do things that defy gravity and physics. I am so happy to be in this role because I get to stay close to the product and I get the nice comments from Ember Moon or Rhea that I'm a dream opponent and that's enough and it makes me feel special. As far as the itch, there's something far bigger in front of me and that's preparing my husband for the Royal Rumble ... I've only been clued in five days before so it was a chaotic day to say the least, but I'll always remember it. It was such a wild and crazy day,"

