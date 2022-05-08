Beth Phoenix posts concerning three-word message to her husband ahead of WrestleMania Backlash

Beth Phoenix hasn't been seen on-screen since The Royal Rumble in January, but it appears that she's backing her husband heading into WrestleMania Backlash.

Over the past few weeks, the WWE Hall of Famer has been posting cryptic updates following Edge's appearance on RAW and trying to convince the WWE Universe that there is still good inside him.

Ahead of his match against AJ Styles, Phoenix once again sent out a tweet, noting "Everything is fine" with a graphic of Edge's match later tonight.

Is Beth teasing a potential involvement in this storyline, or that Edge's recent dark promos have also brainwashed her? Phoenix could also be trying to convince herself that everything is fine even though her husband has completely changed before her eyes.

Edge faces AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash with Damian Priest banned from ringside

Damian Priest lost his match against AJ Styles this past week on RAW, and is now banned from ringside for his fellow stablemate's match at WrestleMania Backlash.

The fact that Priest isn't allowed to be part of the match has led many fans to believe that a new member of Judgment Day will be revealed. While there are pitches that see Ciampa, Rhea Ripley, and even Alexa Bliss being added to the group, it would be interesting swerve if Beth joined her husband on RAW.

The former women's champion has been tweeting concerning messages throughout this storyline and has been one of the many reasons why it has been so compelling. Could this have all been part of the story to add Phoenix to the group at WrestleMania Backlash?

