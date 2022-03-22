Beth Phoenix questions Edge's latest actions in WWE RAW in five-word tweet

Beth Phoenix has made it clear in recent weeks that she is not familiar with the man that her husband, Edge, has become on WWE RAW.

The former Women's Champion has regularly Tweeted updates following The Rated-R Superstar's recent transition, and this week was no different. Phoenix questioned how far he was willing to go to make a point.

Beth Copeland @TheBethPhoenix How far will you go How far will you go

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Edge interfere in the match between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins to ensure that he will face The Phenomenal One at WrestleMania.

The two stars have had issues since their showdown in the 2020 Royal Rumble match and will finally be able to leave it all in the ring when they collide at WrestleMania 38 in less than two weeks.

Edge almost lost his shot at AJ Styles this week on WWE RAW

AJ Styles made his return to RAW this week for the first time since he was attacked by The Rated R Superstar, who delivered a con-chair-to to the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion. The attack happened three weeks ago and Edge has since slowly turned into an unrecognizable version of himself in front of the audience.

AJ Styles made it clear that he had now recovered and was ready for WrestleMania before a desperate Seth Rollins looked to take his spot in the match. Whilst The Phenomenal One was against allowing The Visionary to take away his shot at vengeance, Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce announced the match as the main event.

Edge's interference ensured that Styles picked up the win via disqualification but also meant that Rollins was still without a WrestleMania match. The former WWE Champion cut a promo at the end of RAW where he threatened the company with an "Occupy RAW" situation if he wasn't given his WrestleMania moment.

