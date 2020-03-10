Beth Phoenix reacts to Edge's return on Monday Night RAW

The Glamazon sent a very clear message to Randy Orton

After over a month of anticipation, Edge finally returned to WWE RAW and went straight for Randy Orton. His former Rated-RKO partner brutally attacked him the night after his incredible Royal Rumble return, finishing him off with a Con-chair-to.

The following weeks saw Orton attack Matt Hardy and send him out of the WWE, while things took a personal turn last week. The Viper hit Edge's wife Beth Phoenix, with an RKO after explaining his actions most methodically and satisfyingly possible.

On today's episode of RAW, the Rated-R Superstar hit Orton with an RKO of his own and proceeded to decimate MVP right in front of Orton. The Viper hightailed out of the arena as Edge tried to chase him. Phoenix had only one word to say about the events that transpired, a message sent directly to Orton. Run.

It is very simple. While the match has not yet been made official for WrestleMania, expect it to be announced soon with a stipulation to be added to it as well. The story between Randy Orton and Edge has already gotten very personal, with the latter looking as intense as he has ever been in his WWE career.

Hopefully, the two don't lay hands on each other until 'Mania to ensure that the feud does not peak too early. But once the match happens, Edge's wait for vengeance will be worth it as Orton won't be able to run then. This is the most exciting angle of WrestleMania season in 2020.