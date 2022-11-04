"Better bring your own Bloodline" - WWE legend sends a message directed at Roman Reigns after confrontation with Jake and Logan Paul

WWE's creative head Triple H sent out a message directed at Roman Reigns after a confrontation with Jake Paul and Logan Paul.

The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against YouTuber Logan Paul at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.

Taking to Twitter, The Game sent out a message as he suggested Paul bring his own clan to face The Bloodline at Crown Jewel:

"If you’re going to step up to The Tribal Chief… you better bring your own bloodline. @LoganPaul @JakePaul #WWECrownJewel"

An Anoa'i family member gave his opinion on Roman Reigns and The Usos

Anoa'i family member Samu recently gave his honest opinion on Roman Reigns and The Usos.

In an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former WWE Tag Team Champion mentioned that he always knew that The Tribal Chief would achieve something great in life:

"Sure, sure. We knew if he was gonna be anything like he was on the football field that wrestling's got another thing coming," said Samu.

Samu further praised Roman Reigns for his in-ring abilities and stated that he is very proud of the latter's accomplishments:

"I just see strength," Samu continued. "He started from the ground up. He was raised up on the road with the family, so we already know as far as his in-ring skills and capability that he's very capable. As far as his downfall, as long as he keeps his head on his shoulders, and his oars in the boats, and not get too big-headed, just stay how he is. We're very proud of his accomplishments and we're looking forward to seeing where he carries this in the future."

It will be interesting to see if Logan Paul can be the one to dethrone the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

