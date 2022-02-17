"I'm definitely trying to do that" - Bianca Belair has major plans for WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE RAW Superstar Bianca Belair has stated that she wants to 'reinvent' the Elimination Chamber match.

The EST of WWE will step into the unforgiving steel structure for the first time in her career, where she will compete for an opportunity at the RAW Women's Championship. Five other female stars will be locked inside the Chamber, and the last woman standing will face either Becky Lynch or Lita at WrestleMania 38.

In a recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Bianca Belair said she wants to do something new, something that hasn't been done before, as it'll be her first time competing in an Elimination Chamber match.

"I feel like, being someone who didn’t come from the wrestling business and wasn’t from the independent scene, I have that unique outlet I can really pull from outside wrestling which can sometimes be a breath of fresh air, something new to reinvent the wheel. I’m definitely trying to do that in the Elimination Chamber," said Belair.

Bianca Belair says she studied previous Elimination Chamber matches

Bianca Belair will be the last person to enter the Elimination Chamber match. She won a gauntlet match on Monday Night RAW to earn it. This means she has the advantage, as her opponents will all be worn out.

Belair said she went over past Chamber matches, including the women's bouts. She wants to do something unexpected at this year's event.

"I’ve gone back and watched – I know Liv, she was definitely in the last one when Shayna won. I’ve gone back and watched a few, but I just feel like it’s so unpredictable. You can go back and watch as many as possible, I’m just gonna depend on my ESTs – I’m gonna depend on being the strongest, the toughest, the roughest in the Elimination Chamber match to come out on top. I’m always looking to set the tone and reinvent everything anyway. I wanna see if we can go out there and do things people haven’t seen before and just create something new with the Elimination Chamber match," said Bianca.

Since Bianca Belair has the upper hand, there's a chance that she'll emerge victorious in the bout. At WrestleMania, we'll finally get to see her face Becky Lynch in a proper match.

