Bianca Belair has commented on making history once again by hitting 300 days as RAW Women's Champion.

The EST of WWE captured the title at WrestleMania 38 last year by dethroning Becky Lynch. She successfully defended it against several stars, such as Sonya Deville, Carmella, and Bayley. She's the first black superstar in WWE history, male or female, to hold a world title for 300 consecutive days.

During a recent interview with Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats, Bianca Belair stated that accomplishing this incredible feat means a lot to her.

"It means a lot to me. It’s just like the Royal Rumble. When I won the Royal Rumble, I think it was Kayla Braxton that came up to me, she’s like, I know you just made history. You’re the first Black female, the first Black person behind The Rock to win the Royal Rumble. And I was like, wow, just going after my dreams I’m making history without even knowing or trying," said Belair.

Bianca Belair says she's keeping a close eye on the Women's Royal Rumble Match

30 women will collide in the Royal Rumble match this year to earn the opportunity to fight for a world title at WrestleMania 39. Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Emma are just a few names that have already been confirmed for the bout.

Bianca Belair shared that anything can happen in the Rumble, and she's ready to face anyone.

"It feels wide open. We have the veterans, Bayley and Becky and all the veterans that are going to be in there. But we also have, where the Royal Rumble can make new stars. That’s what happened to me. Is it gonna be Raquel that wins? Is it gonna be Rhea Ripley that wins? Is it gonna be Liv Morgan? We have legends that are coming, anything is possible with the Royal Rumble. But I’m always about getting in the ring with the absolute best because I want to prove that I’m the best," she said.

Bianca Belair has her own challenge on her hands as she's set to put her title on the line against Alexa Bliss at the event.

