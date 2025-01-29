Bianca Belair to enter Men’s Royal Rumble Match to eliminate WWE Superstar’s boyfriend? Chances explored

Bianca Belair is one-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, alongside Naomi, in the absence of her original tag team partner, Jade Cargill. However, The EST of WWE suffered a major setback on RAW on Netflix this week when Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez handed the champions a significant loss in a non-title match.

A big part of this defeat was due to Dominik Mysterio, who aided The Judgment Day members in securing the victory. Since then, speculation has arisen if Bianca Belair might enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match to eliminate Liv Morgan's on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, as payback.

Dirty Dom and Morgan have had an on-screen romantic relationship since Liv joined the villainous faction. Since the former NXT North American Champion cost Bianca the match, she may seek revenge by eliminating him from the Men's Royal Rumble.

This could happen if Belair unofficially enters the over-the-top-rope battle royal and eventually eliminates Dominik. By doing this, The EST of WWE would get her vengeance for the loss on RAW on Netflix this week.

Furthermore, this angle would help Triple H book a potential Women's Tag Team Championship feud between Liv and Raquel versus Bianca and Naomi. Additionally, it could serve as a surprise twist in the traditional Rumble match, making it a more memorable moment for the premium live event.

Previously, multiple female superstars have entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match, with Nia Jax being one of the most noteworthy names to compete in the opposite gender's battle royal.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen how things will unfold at Royal Rumble 2025 and what will transpire in the 30-Man Rumble match.

A massive Bianca Belair match is already in discussion for WWE WrestleMania 41

Bianca Belair is presently occupied in the tag team division. However, in a surprising development, The EST of WWE is reportedly in the conversation for a prominent singles match at WrestleMania 41.

According to sources, discussions are underway for a potential showdown between Belair and Rhea Ripley at The Showcase of The Immortals. As of now, Mami holds the Women's World Championship on WWE RAW.

A match between Rhea and Bianca is something fans have glimpsed before. Their clash happened not only on the main roster but also during their time in NXT. So, if Triple H is indeed planning this bout, fans will once again get to see this iconic rivalry at The Show of Shows.

On the other hand, many fans believe that Rhea Ripley could have a more compelling opponent than Belair for WrestleMania.

