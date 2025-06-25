Bianca Belair to be forced to leave WWE SmackDown for good due to unfortunate situation? Possibility explored

Former WWE Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has been on the shelf since losing the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for the Women’s World Title. The EST was sidelined after injuring her fingers during the punishing three-way bout.

She briefly returned for a night on the May 30 episode of SmackDown in her hometown. However, Belair had an argument with her former tag team partner, Naomi.

The Glow has been stalking Bianca Belair since they broke up after The EST discovered that Naomi was the person who attacked Jade Cargill out of jealousy.

Belair is reported to return near SummerSlam 2025. However, upon her return, the 36-year-old superstar might leave Friday Night SmackDown, as Naomi has been a constant roadblock in her way back to the top. To get rid of the Glow’s obsession with her, Bianca might jump ships to Monday Night RAW to continue her run and could even get her Mania rematch against IYO SKY for the title.

Trending

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Expand Tweet

This potential move would also help the red brand as their women’s division lacks stars after Liv Morgan got injured. However, the angle proposed is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Bianca Belair celebrates a major event with her WWE champion husband

Belair is married to one-half of the Tag Team Champions, Montez Ford. The power couple often shares personal details with their fans via their social media accounts.

The EST recently took to her official Instagram account and posted an old video featuring herself alongside her husband, Montez Ford, having some fun. The duo was seen having some drinks on a flight. Belair wished Ford a wedding anniversary.

"HAPPY WEDDING ANNIVERSARY @MONTEZFORDWWE. WELL IT'S OUR ANNIVERSARY HERE ALREADY W/THE TIME DIFFERENCE," she wrote.

It will be interesting to see when Bianca Belair returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!