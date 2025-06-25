Bianca Belair to be forced to leave WWE SmackDown for good due to unfortunate situation? Possibility explored

Former WWE Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has been on the shelf since losing the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for the Women’s World Title. The EST was sidelined after injuring her fingers during the punishing three-way bout.
She briefly returned for a night on the May 30 episode of SmackDown in her hometown. However, Belair had an argument with her former tag team partner, Naomi.
The Glow has been stalking Bianca Belair since they broke up after The EST discovered that Naomi was the person who attacked Jade Cargill out of jealousy.
Belair is reported to return near SummerSlam 2025. However, upon her return, the 36-year-old superstar might leave Friday Night SmackDown, as Naomi has been a constant roadblock in her way back to the top. To get rid of the Glow’s obsession with her, Bianca might jump ships to Monday Night RAW to continue her run and could even get her Mania rematch against IYO SKY for the title.
This potential move would also help the red brand as their women’s division lacks stars after Liv Morgan got injured. However, the angle proposed is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.
Bianca Belair celebrates a major event with her WWE champion husband
Belair is married to one-half of the Tag Team Champions, Montez Ford. The power couple often shares personal details with their fans via their social media accounts.
The EST recently took to her official Instagram account and posted an old video featuring herself alongside her husband, Montez Ford, having some fun. The duo was seen having some drinks on a flight. Belair wished Ford a wedding anniversary.
"HAPPY WEDDING ANNIVERSARY @MONTEZFORDWWE. WELL IT'S OUR ANNIVERSARY HERE ALREADY W/THE TIME DIFFERENCE," she wrote.
It will be interesting to see when Bianca Belair returns to the Stamford-based promotion.
