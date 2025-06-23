Best wishes to WWE's Bianca Belair and Montez Ford

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently took to social media to send a message to her husband, Montez Ford. The two have been married since June 2018.

Both Bianca Belair and Montez Ford perform on Friday Night SmackDown. The EST is currently in a heated feud with Naomi, but hasn't stepped inside the ring since WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, her husband is currently enjoying his tag team championship run alongside Angelo Dawkins. Although every single tag team on the blue brand is behind their titles, The Street Profits have managed to retain them on several occasions.

Bianca Belair recently took to her Instagram Stories to seemingly post an old video with Montez Ford, where they can be seen enjoying their flight time with a couple of drinks. The EST also sent a message to her husband, wishing him a happy wedding anniversary.

Although their anniversary is on June 23, she still wished Ford because of the time difference, as she might have traveled to Saudi Arabia for the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

"HAPPY WEDDING ANNIVERSARY @MONTEZFORDWWE. WELL IT'S OUR ANNIVERSARY HERE ALREADY W/THE TIME DIFFERENCE," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram Story below:

Bianca Belair sent a message after meet and greet with WWE fans

After a meet and greet with fans at the recent Fanatics Fest event in New York, Bianca Belair took to X/Twitter to send a message. The EST thanked everyone who showed up for the event and mentioned that she loved seeing her fans again.

"Because this means so much! Seriously, thank you to everyone who came out today! I loved meeting and seeing yall again! It’s special every single time! #FanaticsFest #ESTofWWE," Belair tweeted.

Check out her post below:

Bianca Belair is currently out of in-ring action after she got injured during her match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen when she will return to the squared circle.

