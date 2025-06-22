Bianca Belair sends emotional message amid WWE hiatus

Amid her hiatus from WWE television, Bianca Belair delivered an emotional message to her fans on social media. Belair has only appeared twice on TV since WrestleMania 41, recovering from a finger injury.

Ad

The EST of WWE suffered a broken finger in her left hand during her Triple Threat match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. She announced it on the April 25 episode of SmackDown in a backstage interview with Byron Saxton.

Belair returned to television on May 30, 2025, for her homecoming in Knoxville, Tennessee. She's still recovering from injury but still represented WWE at the Fanatics Fest event on Saturday in New York City.

Ad

Trending

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Bianca Belair shared a video of herself hugging and carrying a young female fan. She appreciated all the fans who came to see her and her fellow WWE Superstars at Javits Center in New York.

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

"Because this means so much! Seriously, thank you to everyone who came out today! I loved meeting and seeing yall again! It’s special every single time! #FanaticsFest #ESTofWWE," Belair tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aside from Bianca Belair, there were other WWE Superstars present during the second day of Fanatics Fest. John Cena, The Undertaker, Randy Orton, and Triple H entertained fans, while CM Punk and Seth Rollins also got into a scuffle.

Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, and Charlotte Flair, among others, were also in attendance at the huge event.

Bianca Belair's possible return date revealed

The recovery period for a broken finger is usually around two to three months. Bianca Belair has not been cleared to return yet, so her injury was more serious than initially thought.

Ad

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, Belair was initially slated to be part of the Naomi-Jade Cargill feud post-WrestleMania 41. However, the injury forced WWE to change their plans.

Johnson added that The EST's timeline for a potential return is in the first week of August.

It seems like the perfect time for Belair's return since that aligns with SummerSlam, which is scheduled for August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More