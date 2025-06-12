3-time WWE Women's Champion is expected to return by SummerSlam - Reports

A major WWE Superstar is currently off television due to a legitimate injury. However, a new update sheds light on the former champion's return to action ahead of SmackDown.

At WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Bianca Belair was in action against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match. The three stars collided for the Women's World Championship. In the end, The Genius of the Sky defeated her opponents to retain her title.

During a backstage interview on the April 25 episode of SmackDown, Belair disclosed that she sustained broken fingers at The Showcase of The Immortals. As a result of this injury, the former three-time Women's Champion is currently unable to compete in the ring.

According to PWInsider (via WrestlingNewsCo), The EST's injury led WWE's creative team to alter her involvement in the Naomi and Jade Cargill feud, removing her from initial major plans. Bianca Belair's recovery period pointed to a potential return by SummerSlam, scheduled for August 2 & 3, 2025. This timeline fits a recovery of just over three months post-injury.

Naomi sends a message to Bianca Belair after WWE Money in the Bank

The Glow fought Rhea Ripley, Giulia, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, and Stephanie Vaquer in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. In the closing moments of the contest, The Goddess and The Nightmare engaged in a struggle at the top of the ladder. However, the real-life Bloodline member strategically toppled the ladder, sending both competitors crashing to the mat.

Seizing the opportunity, Naomi then ascended to the top to secure the coveted MITB briefcase. Following the premium live event in Los Angeles, The Glow sent a special message to the former Women's Tag Team Champion:

".@BiancaBelairWWE are you proud of me yes or no!?"

Check out the star's post below:

It will be interesting to see if Bianca Belair makes her massive in-ring return at The Biggest Party of the Summer in August.

