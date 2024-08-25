Bianca Belair to get replaced by 36-year-old WWE star at Bash in Berlin due to injury? Exploring potential angle

At WWE Bash in Berlin, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will face Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. This match will be an opportunity for The EST and Big Jade to exact revenge after they lost their titles to Dawn and Fyre at Clash at the Castle in Scotland, earlier this year.

However, before Belair and Cargill have the opportunity to win their titles back, there is a chance Bianca Belair could be replaced by a 36-year-old superstar. The star who could replace Belair at Bash in Berlin and team up with Cargill is Naomi.

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, WWE could book an angle in which Bianca Belair is taken out by Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. This could lead to The EST being ruled out of the match, which would force Cargill to approach Naomi and ask her to replace her partner in the tag title match at Bash in Berlin on August 31.

Post this segment, WWE could write off Belair off television for a while, and make her return as a heel, thus booking a match between her and Cargill. While the angle is speculative, it will lead to a Bianca Belair vs Jade Cargill match which everyone wants to see.

WWE personality reveals Bianca Belair is her daughter's favorite wrestler

In her career with WWE, Bianca Belair has achieved a lot. While she was most recently the Women's Tag Team Champion with Jade Cargill, she is also a three-time world champion in the Stamford-based promotion. Her career in WWE has earned her a lot of love from the fans.

Recently, a WWE personality revealed Belair was her daughter's favorite wrestler. On social media platform X (fka Twitter), ring announcer, Samantha Irwin had a lot of praise for Belair and mentioned she got emotional whenever she saw her in her elements.

"She is one of those ones that I just get emotional whenever I see her in her element. Just a reflection of God’s love, honestly. I’m so glad she is my daughter’s favorite wrestler."

You can check out what WWE personality Samantha Irwin wrote about former world champion Belair in the tweet below:

Like Samantha Irwin's daughter, Belair has managed to impress many WWE fans across the globe. While she is currently paired with Cargill and is chasing the Women's Tag Team Championship, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for her.

