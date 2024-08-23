Samantha Irvin reveals 35-year-old WWE Superstar as her daughter's favorite wrestler

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin is among the most famous non-wrestlers in the Stamford-based company. She recently shared a social media update naming former Women's Champion Bianca Belair as her six-year daughter, Myra's, favorite professional wrestler.

The EST of WWE is one of the most beloved babyfaces on the roster. The multi-time Women's Champion has been a part of several memorable moments over the years. Belair has many accolades against her name, including the longest title reign as the WWE Women's Champion, winning the Women's Royal Rumble, a win at a WrestleMania main event, and more.

Samantha Irvin took to her X account earlier today to share some kind words for Bianca Belair. The 35-year-old claimed she gets emotional whenever she sees Belair doing well. She further noted that the SmackDown Superstars is her daughter's favorite professional wrestler.

"She is one of those ones that I just get emotional whenever I see her in her element. Just a reflection of God’s love, honestly. I’m so glad she is my daughter’s favorite wrestler," she wrote.

Check out Samantha Irvin's X post below:

Samantha Irvin receives praise from veteran for her work as WWE ring announcer

Samantha Irvin has impressed a legendary ring announcer with her exceptional work, which has helped her earn praise from several veterans, including WWE's Head of Creative Triple H.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, renowned ring announcer David Penzer praised Samantha's ability to insert emotions in her words while announcing. The veteran further pointed out he had never heard anyone else do the same.

"I had pointed her out on Twitter like 8 months before WrestleMania. She has found a way to do something that has never been done, and you would know this better than I Bill because you have seen a lot more ring announcers. But to me she has been able, and I am not talking about her crying at the end of Cody's match, I am talking about her introducing the matches. She has found a way to put emotion into ring announcing that I don't think I have ever heard," he said. [21:45 onwards]

All thanks to her unique way of introducing matches, Samantha has gained a sizeable fanbase in a very brief period. With her real-life partner Ricochet reportedly joining AEW, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the RAW ring announcer.

