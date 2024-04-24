Samantha Irvin has done "something that has never been done" in WWE, according to veteran (Exclusive)

WWE announcer Samantha Irvin's work has gained her a fan in the form of a legend, who recently praised her for being special in the history of ring announcers.

Samantha's signature style of inserting character and emotion into her words while keeping it appropriate for each superstar has led her to gain a sizeable fanbase of her own. Her talent has also led to her being praised by Chief Content Officer Triple H and legendary announcer Michael Buffer. It turns out renowned ring announcer David Penzer is also appreciative of her work.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Penzer drew upon his experience of working in WCW and IMPACT to make a bold statement about the WWE personality. He stated that Irvin had found a way to do something that had never been done in the sport.

"I had pointed her out on Twitter like 8 months before WrestleMania. She has found a way to do something that has never been done, and you would know this better than I Bill because you have seen a lot more ring announcers. But to me she has been able, and I am not talking about her crying at the end of Cody's match, I am talking about her introducing the matches. She has found a way to put emotion into ring announcing that I don't think I have ever heard." [21:45 onwards]

As of now, Samantha Irvin seems to have a bright future ahead of her in WWE.

