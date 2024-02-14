Bianca Belair to lose at WrestleMania for the first time ever in 2024? Analyzing potential reason

Bianca Belair is one of the most talented superstars on WWE's roster and also one of the most dominant. In addition to being a multiple-time champion, she also has a great streak going at WrestleMania. While it is not even close to The Undertaker's legendary run, Belair currently has an impressive 3-0 streak at The Show of Shows. However, the company may choose to end that streak in 2024 for one incredible reason.

That reason happens to be none other than the newest powerhouse in the women's division, Jade Cargill. Cargill is a newcomer to WWE, having graced the ring just once so far during the Royal Rumble. Her first singles match presents the perfect opportunity to showcase her talent. So why not have her face the formidable force of Bianca Belair, a seasoned powerhouse in the company?

A match of this magnitude would work out perfectly. Given the current storylines, it would seem as though Rhea Ripley will face off against Becky Lynch, while Bayley is taking on her former Damage CTRL teammate, Iyo Sky. This leaves the uber-talented Bianca Belair without a major match. With that in mind, having her face Cargill in a losing effort may be the way to go.

This match would do no harm to either Belair or Cargill. Belair comes out looking stronger than ever after facing one of the strongest women in pro wrestling, and Cargill gets the push she needs to become a legitimate superstar in WWE's women's division. That being said, this is all just mere speculation, and there is no telling what the company has planned for both women.

Bianca Belair will be competing in the Women's Elimination Chamber match

A match with Jade Cargill would be spectacular, but as of now, Bianca Belair is still focused on perhaps winning a championship opportunity. Belair defeated Michin on last week's episode of SmackDown to secure her place at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Australia. There, she will be one of six competitors vying for a place at WrestleMania 40.

Belair is joined by Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, who also won their qualifying matches. That still leaves three more competitors for what will surely be a chaotic experience in the chamber. Either way, the only thing on Belair's mind will be being the last woman left in the chamber.

Regardless of the outcome, Elimination Chamber is sure to be exciting. An entertaining road to WrestleMania 40 presents the Show of Shows as the pinnacle of sports entertainment with all superstars desperately trying to secure their spot on the card.

Who do you think will come out on top at Elimination Chamber? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.