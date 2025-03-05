Bianca Belair to miss WrestleMania 41 as WWE star turns heel to put her out of commission? Exploring the possibility

Bianca Belair had the world talking when she ended up winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match. While The EST of WWE punched her ticket to WrestleMania, her opponent was not confirmed until this week's episode of RAW.

Since Rhea Ripley lost her Women's World Championship to IYO SKY on the red brand, she might unleash an attack on Belair to replace her in their match at WrestleMania 41. Ripley and SKY had an incredible match in the main event this week.

The Eradicator argued with Bianca Belair at the ringside toward the ending moments of the match, which eventually led to the champion getting distracted. IYO SKY took advantage, turning things around and pinning Rhea to shock the world by becoming the new Women's World Champion.

While Belair vs SKY is all set, Rhea could come out to seek revenge from The EST of WWE for distracting her during the match. Considering her impressive resume, Ripley could get added to the match, which could lead to a triple-threat match at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

However, this will still give Belair an opportunity to win the title. Rather than that, Ripley could unleash an attack on her backstage, taking her out of action for a few weeks. This could lead to Ripley taking up her spot and challenging SKY for the title.

(Please Note: This is just a speculation and is not based on confirmed facts)

Bianca Belair sent a message to Rhea Ripley recently

After the interaction between both women during the main event on RAW, Bianca Belair took a shot at The Eradicator with a post on X/Twitter.

She stated that she had no plans to interfere in the match, but Ripley pushed her buttons, leading to the massive turn of events.

"I already had my spot to wrESTleMania. So I was cheering for BOTH of yall the whole match. And then you come and push the [poop emoji] outta me. This is childish behavior. I swear I’m really trying to manage everything but I just feel like I’m always in some [poop emoji] man… idk I feel like I’m going crazy," Bianca Belair wrote.

While Belair vs SKY will take place at WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley could face her in a match in the next couple of weeks, which could eventually lead to her getting involved in the WrestleMania match as well. Time will tell what WWE has in store for these stars.

