Bianca Belair sends furious message to Rhea Ripley following WWE RAW

Monday's WWE RAW featured a blockbuster main event that saw IYO SKY dethrone Rhea Ripley of the Women's World Championship. The Damage CTRL member secured her first reign with the title and her spot at WrestleMania 41 against Bianca Belair. Following her Women's Elimination Chamber win and the red brand drama from Monday, Belair is on the verge of snapping.

The EST has had a hectic Road to WrestleMania 41. Last month closed with Belair and Naomi losing the Women's Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day. Jade Cargill then returned from her mystery attack at Elimination Chamber to decimate Naomi, who replaced her as Belair's tag team partner last year. Belair went into RAW as the new challenger to the Women's World Championship, which Ripley dropped to SKY to finalize the WrestleMania match for the title.

The Eradicator has just received a concerning response from Belair. The new #1 contender took to X to respond to Ripley's emotional post-RAW message but made an unsettling statement of her own. Belair indicated that the stress of WrestleMania Season is weighing on her.

"I already had my spot to wrESTleMania. So I was cheering for BOTH of yall the whole match. And then you come and push the [poop emoji] outta me. This is childish behavior. I swear I’m really trying to manage everything but I just feel like I’m always in some [poop emoji] man… idk I feel like I’m going crazy," Bianca Belair wrote.

The first-ever SKY vs. Belair televised match ended in a No Contest on RAW in August 2022. Since then, IYO has won three of their WWE TV matches while Belair has won two. The last three saw SKY capture the Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2023, then win the rematch at Crown Jewel, and win again on RAW in September 2024.

Updated WWE WrestleMania 41 lineup

World Wrestling Entertainment is 47 days from presenting the 41st annual WrestleMania. Below is the updated lineup:

Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Women's World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

WWE's WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19 and April 20 from Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas. Peacock will air the PLE in the United States, and Netflix will carry the stream for international viewers.

