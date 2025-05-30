Bianca Belair to officially form a new WWE stable after returning to SmackDown this week? Looking at the possibility

WWE is officially advertising Bianca Belair for tonight's SmackDown. The EST has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion since her loss against IYO Sky and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41.

However, with Bianca set to make her comeback, multiple speculations and theories have emerged. One of the potential scenarios could see the former Women's Champion forming a new WWE faction with The Street Profits to take down The Wyatt Sicks.

Uncle Howdy's faction made its SmackDown debut last week and disrupted the main event Tag Team Title match. They destroyed both The Street Profits & Fraxiom and stood tall at the end of the show. The horror faction attacking Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins could be a hint that they're coming after the WWE Tag Team Titles.

With The Wyatt Sicks having Nikki Cross on their side, The Street Profits also need a female star to tackle the entire faction. It sparks the possibility of Bianca Belair joining her husband, Montez Ford, to stand against Uncle Howdy's group.

This could be a great way to have The EST back on WWE television without putting her back in the title picture. As all of this is only speculation, it will be intriguing to see how things unfold in tonight's episode of SmackDown and what will happen when Bianca Belair makes her comeback.

What if Bianca Belair turned heel on WWE SmackDown tonight?

Many fans are also speculating that Bianca may return as a heel on the blue brand. The chances of this heighten with the prospect of Belair suffering a loss at The Showcase of the Immortals. There is also a chance for the 36-year-old star to cost Jade Cargill the Money in the Bank qualifier match and reunite with Naomi as a villainous star.

Recently, Belair and The Glow were spotted together at Natalya's birthday celebration. Fans are assuming that this could further lead to their reunion in the company when Bianca Belair turns heel as part of the storyline.

Naomi is set to face Jade Cargill and Nia Jax on tonight's SmackDown. The winner of this triple-threat showdown will secure a spot in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

So, if WWE plans to have The EST return as a heel, she could betray The Storm and support Naomi to qualify for MITB. Now, only time will tell how Bianca will return to television tonight.

