"It’s definitely gonna happen" - Bianca Belair addresses potential on-screen pairing with WWE Superstar

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair will be teaming up with Asuka and Alexa Bliss to battle Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai At Clash At The Castle. But Belair claims that she would also enjoy an on-screen pairing with her husband, Montez Ford.

Bayley made her shocking return alongside Dakota and Iyo at SummerSlam following Belair's successful title defense over Becky Lynch. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky lost in the finals of the tournament for the vacant Women's Tag Team Championships on RAW. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated them to become the new champions.

Speaking with Gorilla Position, Bianca was asked about potentially teaming up with her husband on television in the future. She said that it will definitely happen, but it is just a matter of when the time is right:

“I think it’s definitely gonna happen," said Belair. "I think that it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when it happens. But I think right now, you get so much out of me as singles competitor right now, him as a tag team competitor, eventually a singles competitor. Then maybe down the line, we’ll get to join forces and really have fun, even more fun with each other. So I think it would be a great dynamic, but I think we’re gonna get the most out of ourselves individually and then come together and really create something special down the line." H/T Fightful

Alexa Bliss warns Bianca Belair after WWE Clash at the Castle

Alexa Bliss recently joined The Bump for an interview. The 31-year-old disclosed that she wants to get back to the top of the women's division again and noted that it has been a long time.

Alexa stated that it has been about four years since she held a singles championship and wants to win the title as soon as she can:

"Whether that's against Bianca or anyone else on the roster. But right now, we're all tagging together and seeing how that goes at Clash [at the Castle], and then after that, it's everyone for themselves."

Time will tell who which WWE Superstar will challenge for the RAW Women's Championship following the Clash at the Castle.

