Bianca Belair reacts to The Street Profits winning the RAW tag-team titles

The Street Profits stunned Seth Rollins and Murphy and won the RAW tag-team titles last night. They got some help from Kevin Owens, who delivered a stunner to Rollins, which was enough to see new champions being crowned.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins celebrated with the WWE Universe, and when they went backstage, they had their #1 fan waiting for them. NXT Superstar Bianca Belair, who is married to Montez Ford, was there to share the moment with her husband.

Reports before Monday Night RAW did suggest that she was backstage, but it was believed to be related to her match against Charlotte Flair last week on NXT.

Instead, she joined her husband in a photoshoot and posted the photos on Twitter earlier today. Belair tweeted pictures of the couple with the caption: “My Husband @montezfordwwe is a #RAW Tag Team Champion! So happy I could be there to share this moment with you! This is going to be a fun journey!#StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins”.

The Street Profits did have a match for the title at WWE Super ShowDown last Thursday in Saudi Arabia but were unable to pick up the win. They will now defend the titles against Rollins and Murphy at Elimination Chamber.