Bianca Belair to return to WWE with a new character and align with her husband? Exploring why it’s possible on SmackDown

Bianca Belair has not been seen in the squared circle since WrestleMania 41, when she sustained a finger injury, leaving her out of action. The EST of WWE has not provided an update on her return yet, but fans expect the star to make her comeback soon, now that the injury has seemingly healed.

Belair has not been booked quite strongly over the past few months. The former Women’s Champion is undoubtedly a massive name in the women’s industry, but needs some strong storyline and a major change in their character, which could bring her back on the top of the entire industry.

Bianca Belair’s potential heel turn has been addressed by millions around the world on social media. A plethora of fans have stated that they would love to see Belair with a new character and a potential twist in her storylines, and it is seemingly time for the industry to feature a new heel.

The Street Profits have been having a rough time lately, with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins seemingly set to split very soon. This could be the perfect opportunity for Bianca Belair to shine bright and change the entire landscape of the company once and for all.

The EST of WWE could team up with her husband, Montez Ford, to take down Angelo Dawkins and become the ultimate heel couple of the SmackDown roster. A potential twist like this would not only enhance Belair’s status, nut would also help Ford and Dawkins garner all the attention from fans and further begin their own feud to steal all the spotlight.

This could be the perfect way to stage Belair’s comeback and further put her on top right after her run. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

Bianca Belair provided an update on her injury recently

Bianca Belair, in a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, revealed a lot about her injury and further added that she was in need of a break. The star stated that she learnt a lot about how complicated the fingers are during this injury, and that the break completely helped her get back on track.

“I’ve learned so much about fingers and they’re complicated. I really did feel like I needed this break. I’ve been going for the past five years just non-stop in the title picture, filming reality TV shows, appearances. I mean, I think at one year I had over 300 appearances and we have 365 days in the year. I feel like mentally I did need this break," she said. [H/T: PWMania]

While there is no update on Bianca’s return date, fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for her once she returns.

