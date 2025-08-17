Bianca Belair shares major health update amid continued WWE absence 

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair opened up about her injury amid her hiatus from the company. The veteran has not been in action since she battled IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 earlier this year.

The EST suffered a hand injury during the title match at The Show of Shows and has not competed in the ring since. Speaking with SHAK Wrestling, Belair revealed that she learned how complicated fingers were during the injury and that she was in need of a break.

“I’ve learned so much about fingers and they’re complicated. I really did feel like I needed this break. I’ve been going for the past five years just non-stop in the title picture, filming reality TV shows, appearances. I mean, I think at one year I had over 300 appearances and we have 365 days in the year. I feel like mentally I did need this break," she wrote. [H/T: PWMania]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 to retain the Women's World Championship. Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution 2025 to become champion. The Glow was supposed to defend the title against IYO SKY on this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW, but the match was canceled.

Former WWE writer praises Bianca Belair as a performer

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently praised Bianca Belair and compared her to the rest of the WWE roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that Belair was the best athlete in the promotion. He added that the former champion was at her best when she delivered promos naturally.

"This woman is a blue chip athlete, perhaps pound-for-pound the greatest athlete on that roster. She doesn't need that stupid stereotypical character. I could not believe she cut a promo as herself tonight and it was great," he said.

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Bianca Belair for when she is cleared to return to the ring.

