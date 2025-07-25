Bianca Belair shares injury update amid WWE hiatus

Bianca Belair has been out of action since WrestleMania 41, when she suffered a finger injury during her Triple Threat Match with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.The EST of WWE broke her finger and has not fully recovered yet, not being medically cleared to compete at the moment.

In an interview with Shak Wrestling, Bianca Belair provided an update on her status, making it clear that she was unsure whether she would be ready to go for SummerSlam this weekend.

"It's been very challenging just because I wasn't even anticipating how difficult and long this process was going to be when I broke my finger. It just sucks because I can't even really sew right now. So, I can't even make gear. Not really. I can, but it's really is difficult... I broke it in three places and I broke it in the joint. So right now it is healed. It just won't bend. And so can't really wrestle can't really wrestle with a straight finger because it'll just keep getting broken. So that's really where we're at right now. and it's just been strange and difficult. [From 03:16 to 05:24]

Check out the video below:

With Naomi in action against SKY and Ripley at SummerSlam, it will be interesting to see whether Belair will interfere and get back to the title picture.

Bianca Belair reveals that her injury allowed her to take a much-needed break from WWE

Amid her three-month hiatus from the action, The EST of WWE got the opportunity to take time away from wrestling and get some much-needed rest.

During the same interview with Shak Wrestling, Bianca Belair revealed that this hiatus was a much-needed mental break for her, as she was working non-stop for WWE for years.

"Personally, I really did feel like I needed this break. I've been going for the past like five years just non-stop in the title picture, filming reality, TV shows, appearances. I think at one year I was had over 300 appearances and we have 365 days in the year. So, I feel like mentally I did need this break and I've just been trying to use it more personally, just to get my mental back and I trained so hard for Wrestlemania that physically my body needed a break from just training and dieting. So, I feel like I'm using this break as a personal way of getting myself back together," she said. [From 03:49 to 04:31]

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see what plans WWE Creative has for Belair once she is medically cleared to compete.

