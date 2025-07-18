Major name officially announced for upcoming WWE show ahead of SummerSlam

A major superstar has been announced for an upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Jelly Roll will appear on the SummerSlam go-home show.

The musician appeared on the blue brand last week, performing his song "Liar" in an in-ring segment in his hometown. However, he was confronted by Logan Paul, who basically told him he was unwelcome. A brawl erupted in the ring after Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre showed up. Jelly got physical as well, as he put his hands on The Maverick.

Prudential Center, which will host the August 1 episode of SmackDown, announced on X/Twitter that Jelly Roll will appear on the show. 17-time world champion John Cena has also been confirmed.

"BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Four-time Grammy-nominated music star @JellyRoll615 has been added to @WWE SmackDown at Prudential Center on Friday, August 1! Plus, don’t miss @JohnCena continue his 'The Last time is Now' tour!" the tweet read.

You can check out the tweet below:

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H praised Jelly Roll for his dedication

Jelly Roll will make his in-ring debut at SummerSlam. At the WWE Evolution post-show press conference, Triple H spoke about his dedication to training and his excitement to compete.

"Probably since the first time I met Jelly, he has been saying, 'I need to wrestle, I really wanna do this, I'm telling you I'll be more dedicated than anybody else.' He just always says it. And a lot of people say that, and sometimes, you end up where they think they wanna do it, and they think they're gonna be dedicated to it, and they're not."

He added:

"And he asked if he could come to the Performance Center and train with our trainers and get in the ring cardio-wise and get with our trainers and get with our nutritionists and get with our people, and sort of base in between his tours here out of the Performance Center, and document all that... And he's dedicated to it, I haven't heard him complain once about being sore. He's all in, he's like a giddy kid. I'm excited for him," said Triple H. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Jelly Roll and Randy Orton will join forces to take on the heel team of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam.

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018.



