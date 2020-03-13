Bianca Belair reveals why she believes Shayna Baszler will defeat Becky Lynch at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair had much to say about Lynch vs. Baszler

This week, I was invited to a conference call with NXT star Bianca Belair where she discussed her run thus far, and what the future holds for her with several media outlets. During the course of our conversation, I asked her who she believed would win in the highly anticipated encounter between Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler for the RAW Women's Championship.

You can check out our whole conversation right here.

Shayna Baszler is someone Bianca Belair knows all too well and this reflected in her answer too. In fact, in this particular instance, she believes that the cage fighter has a distinct advantage over the RAW Women's Champion.

I've been in the ring with Shayna Baszler multiple times and I've also fought alongside her in WarGames. And Shayna is nothing to play with, you know. She held the title for close to two years here. I've never been in the ring with Becky Lynch. It's going to be a great match. I love that our women's division is so talented that every time two women step in the ring, you never know the outcome. It could go either way.

Becky Lynch captured the RAW Women's Championship in a historic match between Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and her at WrestleMania 35. She has held on to the title ever since and has battled off multiple opponents, from Natalya to Asuka, but may have met her match in the form of Shayna Baszler who had a dominant performance in the Royal Rumble and even bit down on the back of her neck on RAW.

Is it any surprise then that Bianca Belair believes that Baszler may have the edge when it comes to this match?

But I'm going to say Shayna Baszler if I'm going to put my own thoughts, because I've been in the ring with her and I've experienced it. Something that's left with Becky. So, I've to go with Shayna Baszler for that.

What Bianca Belair said may not be out of the realm of possibility considering how dominantly Shayna Baszler has been booked ever since she moved to RAW. She did pretty much run through her opponents in the Elimination Chamber match.

Who would you say has the edge in this match?