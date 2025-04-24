Bianca Belair sidelined following brutal assault on WWE SmackDown? Possibility explored

WrestleMania 41 was not a night to remember for Bianca Belair as she failed to win the Women's World Championship. However, the SmackDown after 'Mania could be far worse as the 36-year-old may fall prey to a brutal attack on the blue brand this week. She could suffer the wrath of a former SmackDown Women's Champion, following which Belair might be sidelined with an injury, in kayfabe.

Naomi could unleash a merciless attack on The EST this week on the blue brand. The Glow faced an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Jade Cargill at The Show of Shows and there is a high chance that she could be seething with anger. However, it all began with Bianca Belair, who Naomi feels has betrayed her by prioritizing Cargill and the Women's World Title over her.

Therefore, the 37-year-old may look to take down the person who forced her to embrace her dark side. The Glow could wreak havoc on Belair on SmackDown this week, due to which the latter might suffer an on-screen injury. WWE could keep The EST away from television for a week or two to sell the potential injury angle and sow the seeds of her rivalry with Naomi.

Following a short hiatus, Bianca Belair could return on the Friday night show, looking for revenge. Both women could start a blockbuster feud on the blue brand, which could be a fascinating sight for the fans. Their rivalry has great potential to stir the women's division and it could eventually lead to a match at the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event.

However, this is entirely speculation as of now and only time will tell how things shape up for Bianca and Naomi on SmackDown.

Bianca Belair to start a feud with Jade Cargill soon?

One of the biggest factors that played a key role in worsening Bianca Belair and Naomi's on-screen relationship is Jade Cargill. The Storm was the very reason why The Glow snapped and it does not look like Belair and Cargill's friendship remained any good either.

There is a good chance that The EST could soon start a feud with The Storm. On the SmackDown before WrestleMania 41, Big Jade looked clearly at odds with her former tag team partner. That was a clear hint that the two women are set to cross paths at some point, leading to a feud.

That could potentially happen at SummerSlam 2025, where Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill may face each other in a dream match. The Bigger Party of the Summer is known for hosting dream matches and blockbuster showdowns. This year, the PLE will be a grand two-night affair and hence, there is a good possibility of it happening.

However, WWE can also stretch it to next year's WrestleMania if the company does not intend to pit Belair and Cargill against each other this year. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for both women.

