Bianca Belair on top WWE Star emerging as a challenger for her

Bianca Belair shared her thoughts on Sonya Deville's sneak attack this week on WWE RAW.

The former Tough Enough star took advantage of her powers as a WWE official to grant herself a shot at the RAW Women's Championship. Deville's actions came under scrutiny from many, including Adam Pearce, who accused her of misusing her powers.

Speaking about Deville's actions on this week's The Bump, Bianca stated that she expected Alexa Bliss or Asuka to walk down the ramp before stating that Sonya's actions took her by surprise:

"I knew I had to prepare for the best that RAW had to offer,"- said Bianca. "Maybe Alexa Bliss or Asuka was coming back or Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Rhea or Nikki A.S.H. But never did I think [of] Sonya Deville. She abused her power."

The RAW Women's Champions also sent out a warning to the Official stating she's always ready for new challenges:

"I don't just prepare when the opportunity presents itself, I prepare all year long. I stay ready, so I don't have to get ready. But like I said before, while she's been wearing jackets and making matches, I've been wearing titles and making history, making moments." (from 48:16 to 48:50)

Bianca Belair and Sonya Deville will face off at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

The bout between Bianca Belair and Sonya Deville was made official on this week's The Bump. The two women will lock horns at the company's upcoming premium live event WrestleMania Backlash.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Bianca Belair vs Sonya Deville for the RAW Women's Championship is official for Wrestlemania:Backlash. Bianca Belair vs Sonya Deville for the RAW Women's Championship is official for Wrestlemania:Backlash. https://t.co/uFa7Q7jJdQ

This will be Deville’s first singles bout at a premium live event since SummerSlam 2020, where she lost a Loser Leaves WWE No Disqualification match against Mandy Rose before taking a sabbatical due to personal reasons.

