WWE authority figure confirmed as Bianca Belair's challenger at WrestleMania Backlash

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair's opponent for WrestleMania Backlash has been confirmed by WWE on this week's The Bump.

On this week's episode of RAW, Belair defeated Queen Zelina in a singles bout. Soon after, Sonya Deville walked out to the ring to discuss the champion's next challenger. The WWE authority figure presented a long list of names in front of Bianca Belair and the latter stated that she is ready for whoever is picked.

The 2021 Women's Royal Rumble winner signed an open contract without caring about her next opponent. As she waited for her opponent to appear, Deville attacked her from behind. Bianca Belair was a guest on this week's edition of WWE's The Bump, during which her match against Sonya Deville was confirmed for WrestleMania Backlash.

Bianca Belair opens up about her bruised eye at WrestleMania 38

The current RAW Women's Champion also discussed the eye injury she suffered after a botched kick by Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

Speaking on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, the 33-year-old explained that her left eye was swollen shut and she pushed herself to the extreme to beat Becky Lynch. it was her desire to win the title that kept her going till the end.

"Yeah, I felt that right away. It started swelling right away and I was like, ' I'm going to have to finish this match with one eye. How am I going to do this?' I mean, she put me through it that whole, entire match. I was like, 'Is this the last straw?' But I just had to push through. I had to push through the whole match. This is going to make me or this is going to break me. I'm either going to be holding the title with one eye or I'm going to be backstage crying with one eye. So I had to push through." (from 50:40 - 51:12) - (H/T - Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Binaca Belair will face Sonya Deville at WrestleMania Backlash. It will be exciting to see how the story builds up on the next episode of Monday Night RAW.

