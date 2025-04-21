Bianca Belair to turn heel & destroy 25-year-old star, Massive reunion? 3 directions for the EST after getting pinned at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 kicked off with a massive triple threat match where IYO Sky shocked the world and defeated Bianca Belair & Rhea Ripley. The title bout witnessed so many near falls, but somehow the Women's World Champion managed to retain the gold by pinning the EST at the very last moment.

It's not often that Belair takes a pinfall loss in the Stamford-based promotion. In this article, we will discuss three directions for Bianca Belair following the loss at WrestleMania 41 Sunday.

#3. Bianca Belair might turn heel & challenge Tiffany Stratton at WWE Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash 2025 is the company's next Premium Live Event. It's crucial to note that Belair belongs to SmackDown, and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton retained her gold against Charlotte Flair on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41.

So it's possible that, following the loss at Mania, Bianca might turn heel and launch a vicious attack on the Buff Barbie. This leads to a match between these two stars at the Backlash PLE.

Additionally, at WrestleMania 41, Bianca received a significant negative reaction from the live crowd, which makes her heel turn sensible following this loss.

#2. Belair might demand a rematch against IYO Sky

The EST of WWE was inches away from the victory as she connected a KOD on Rhea Ripley. However, IYO Sky jumped at the very last second to secure the pin. Considering this, Belair might mark this as a mere fluke and demand a rematch against the Japanese star.

Usually, Backlash PLE witnesses multiple rematches from WrestleMania 41. However, with Mami almost beaten by Belair at Mania, she could be excluded from The EST's potential rematch with Sky.

#1. A reunion with Jade Cargill to set up Belair vs Jade in the near future

Jade Cargill defeated Naomi on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, and now it seems like her rivalry with the Glow has come to an end. So, following the loss of the EST, it's possible that WWE may bring the Storm and Belair back together in a new storyline.

This could unfold with the two reuniting, as they are former Women's Tag Team Champions. They could even chase the tag team titles again following the Showcase of the Immortals.

Meanwhile, all this development could be done only to set up a showdown between these two stars in the Stamford-based promotion.

