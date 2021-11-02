Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch has been a terrific rivalry thus far

Monday Night RAW kicked off with what has become of WWE's best rivalries at the moment as Women's Champion Becky Lynch locked horns with Bianca Belair in a tremendous Title Match.

As we've seen plenty of times between these two superstars, this match did not disappoint. It helped kick off this week's episode with fire, as both women went toe-to-toe and move for a move in a fast-paced battle.

Big Match Becky would eventually retain the belt through nefarious means by holding the tights of Belair.

The match featured the power and explosiveness of The EST of WWE vs. the quickness and guile of The Man. It was a textbook way to kick off the night as these two put on a clinic.

It's been pretty clear since Becky Lynch's surprise return at SummerSlam that the two have had a terrific rivalry, and one that doesn't look to be over anytime soon.

They battled at Extreme Rules in an all-out war, which saw Becky Lynch also hold onto the Women's title when Sasha Banks got involved.

This led to their Triple Threat Match at Crown Jewel where Lynch defeated both women to remain Champion once again.

Past history aside, it's hard not to see the battles between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch continuing on, with The Man eventually passing the torch.

While Big Time Becks is already a proven legend in WWE, the future certainly belongs to Belair. As a former NCAA track star and great all-around athlete, she's proven she can hold her own with the very best in the world.

Plus, Bianca Belair has a great look and a boatload of charisma and deserves an extended stay at the top of the mountain. That will come eventually, likely when she faces The Man again.

The beauty of this storyline is that it's not just the pair of pristine performers who are involved. While WWE has been known for bungling many angles in the past, so far, yhis one has been a winner on so many levels.

They are making Blair chase the Champ, in order to get revenge and her belt back. Just when it looks like Becky Lynch has the upper hand, Bianca Belair will likely make the ultimate comeback.

It's a classic, old-school wrestling storyline. and these two are executing it perfectly right now.

Who do you think will eventually win this feud between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair? Will The Man eventually vanquish The EST Of WWE or will see the belt change hands again soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

