Bianca Belair reveals why she wants Becky Lynch to beat Lita at WWE Elimination Chamber

Bianca Belair has admitted that she wants Becky Lynch to retain the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber. She wants to be the one to dethrone the Irish star at WrestleMania 38.

The EST of WWE will be locked inside the titular chamber along with five other women where the winner will receive a shot at the RAW Women's title at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Big Time Becks will put the coveted title on the line against Lita at the upcoming show.

In a recent interview with GiveMeSport, Bianca Belair stated that she'd be very upset if someone else took the title from Becky Lynch.

“It would be a cool moment to see Lita as champion again, reaping the benefits of all the work she’s sewn for the women’s division," said Belair. "I think she has a great chance. But I can’t lie, I want Becky to win! Only because I want to be the person to take the Title off of her at WrestleMania. I will be upset if I’m not the one that gets the chance to take the Title off Becky!”

Bianca Belair on what it would mean to her to become RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania

Bianca Belair has business to sort out with Becky Lynch. At SummerSlam last year, Lynch defeated her in 26 seconds to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

At WrestleMania 38, The EST of WWE wants to capture the RAW Women's Title, and she stated that it would mean the world to her.

“I know what it feels like to be at WrestleMania," said Belair. "I know what it feels like to become champion at WrestleMania. I had a great year with so much momentum after becoming champion…and to have that taken away in 26 seconds at SummerSlam…it was tough. I tried to keep my perspective positive and keep my head up, but at the end of the day it was taken away from me, so it would mean the world to me to bring it full circle and be able to become champion again at WrestleMania.”

Bianca Belair will be the last person to be released from the Elimination Chamber pod, which puts the odds in her favor. She's the favorite to win and go on to to face Lynch at the Show of Shows.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Anirudh B