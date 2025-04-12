Bianca Belair to win & turn heel at WrestleMania thanks to help from 4-time WWE champion? Potential explored

WrestleMania 41 presents a huge opportunity for Bianca Belair. After 623 days, she could become a world champion once more by defeating IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. It will be a difficult task, but could she do it by turning heel and getting the help of a four-time WWE champion?

Ad

The answer to this question could potentially be yes, as the four-time WWE champion is Naomi. The former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion and two-time Women's Tag Team Champion broke Bianca Belair's heart recently by revealing that she was the one who attacked Jade Cargill. However, an assist at WrestleMania 41 could change her feelings towards her.

Naomi has been rambling on and on over the last few weeks, calling out Cargill. She believes that The Storm was in the wrong and not her, and she has made that perfectly clear with her social media posts.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

To prove her point further, she could assist Bianca Belair at WrestleMania and help her become champion. Seeing that Naomi helped her where Cargill didn't, The EST could decide to turn heel for the first time in her main roster career.

A heel turn for Belair is something that members of the WWE Universe have been waiting to see for some time now. Granted, she did have some heelish tendencies during her early years in NXT, but she has never fully embraced her dark side. That being said, this is nothing more than speculation at the end of the day.

Ad

Jade Cargill wants to patch things up with Bianca Belair

Whether or not Bianca Belair will turn heel remains to be seen, but she does have some issues she needs to iron out. The issues, particularly have to do with her former tag partner, Jade Cargill.

The EST and The Storm haven't really spoken since Naomi was revealed as the latter's attacker. This has many wondering if there is some heat between the two. Well, even if there is, it would seem that at least one side wants to patch things up.

Ad

Recently, Cargill sat down for an interview with WWE Deutschland, where she was asked about her relationship with Belair. There, she revealed that she wants to have a sit down with the 36-year-old and resolve any issues they may have.

Cargill is even open to working with Naomi when it comes to this matter. Unfortunately, though, things rarely work out as intended, and at this point, it feels like a sit down will not be enough to mend the relationship between these three women.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nithin Joseph Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.



Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.



He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.



In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga. Know More