Big Aleister Black update revealed after Zelina Vega's WWE release 

Zelina Vega's WWE release is the biggest story in the world of pro wrestling right now, and it absolutely came out of nowhere.

WWE confirmed the release in the hours leading up to SmackDown, and Zelina Vega has since also issued a statement addressing the development.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.https://t.co/RUebMGwBTA — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2020

One of the most critical questions currently being discussed by the fans is regarding the WWE status of Aleister Black. Will Aleister Black also be released from the WWE? How is his relationship with the WWE management?

WrestleVotes provided an update on the Zelina Vega situation, which also included a note about Aleister Black.

It has been revealed that the former NXT Champion recently put in a request to move back to the Black-and-Gold brand. It was noted that the request couldn't be directly tied with Zelina Vega's release. For what it's worth, WWE reportedly turned down Aleister Black's plea to be sent back to NXT.

There is also also a lot of frustration on both ends of the spectrum.

Here's what WrestleVotes revealed:

There's a bit more behind the scenes to the Zelina Vega release. Frustration from both sides is an understatement. While it can't be directly tied to today's news, Aleister Black recently requested to move back to NXT and was denied. Dissension amongst the parties involved.

There’s a bit more behind the scenes to the Zelina Vega release. Frustration from both sides is an understatement. While it can’t be directly tied to today’s news, Aleister Black recently requested to move back to NXT and was denied. Dissension amongst the parties involved. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 14, 2020

Advertisement

Why did WWE release Zelina Vega?

Zelina Vega's WWE release essentially boiled down to WWE's edict about Twitch. WWE intended to take control of the Twitch accounts of the Superstars, and Zelina Vega stood her ground against WWE's decision.

Vega even posted a tweet minutes before her WWE release in which she voiced her support for the unionization of wrestlers. As reported by PWInsider, Zelina Vega was very vocal about keeping hold of her Twitch account ownership. The Superstars, including AJ Styles and Xavier Woods, had a meeting with Vince McMahon and it failed to change the boss's mind. Zelina Vega, however, continued to stream.

Advertisement

It was also added that Zeina Vega has a standard 90-day no-compete clause in her contract, and she would only be eligible to appear in another company in February 2021.

As reported on Fightful Select, the wrestlers from AEW, WWE, and IMPACT Wrestling are shocked by Zeina Vega'a release.

Zelina Vega's release has brought the attention back to WWE's questionable decisions regarding the talent and their third-party dealings.