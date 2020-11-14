Zelina Vega issues statement after her WWE release 

Zelina Vega's WWE release was the last thing anyone expected to trend hours before SmackDown.

The Superstar posted a tweet about her support for unionization and WWE issued an official statement minutes later confirming her release from the company.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

Zelina Vega has now broken her silence about her WWE release and has issued an official statement on Twitter.

Zelina Vega thanked everyone for supporting her throughout her WWE journey. Here's what Vega wrote in her Tweet:

"I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years @WWEUniverse , it was incredible. I would have never have been able to say "this is for you dad" if certain people did not believe in me. I love you all and I couldn't have done it without your support"

The reason behind Zelina Vega's WWE release

As we had reported earlier via Fightful Select, the backstage reactions to Zelina Vega's release from WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling have all been of legitimate shock and surprise.

Dave Meltzer reported that WWE fired Zelina Vega after she showed her support for a wrestlers union. The WWE has been embroiled in a messy conflict with the talent over the past few weeks regarding the Superstars' third-party connections.

WWE cracked down on the talent streaming on Twitch, and the company issued a new set of directives, which weren't well-received by the Superstars. Zelina Vega reportedly stood up against WWE's edict, and her support for unionization compelled the WWE to let her go.

Zelina Vega sporadically appeared in the WWE for a few years before signing a full-time contract in 2017. Vega became a popular figure as the manager of Andrade, and later as the manager of both El Idolo and Angel Garza on the main roster.

WWE recently split up the trio, and Zelina Vega was given a singles push. Zelina Vega was considered to be one of Vince McMahon's favorites, and her WWE release is truly a shocker.

More details on her release should be known soon, and as always, we'll keep you updated.