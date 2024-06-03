Big babyface turn, chaotic faction brawl, and more - 4 possible finishes to Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW will emanate live from GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, this week. According to WrestleTix, over 8,800 tickets have been distributed, and the attendance figure will likely be more than that of a SmackDown episode held there last year.

A handful of intriguing matches have been announced for the show. Sheamus will take on Ludwig Kaiser in what is a big opportunity for the German performer. Additionally, The New Day will take on Akam and Rezar of The Final Testament.

Perhaps the most interesting bout confirmed for RAW will see the World Heavyweight Champion in action. Damian Priest is set to go one-on-one with Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

This bout is intriguing as it could go in many different directions. This article will examine a handful of potential conclusions to the bout, including an all-out brawl between factions, a surprise alignment change, and beyond.

Below are four possible finishes for Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW.

#4 Rey Mysterio may shock WWE fans by picking up a win

Rey Mysterio is one of the most decorated athletes in pro wrestling history. He is a former WWE Champion who has competed for numerous top promotions, including WCW and ECW. He did all this despite not being the most physically imposing competitor.

Despite his size and stature, Rey has done everything there is to do and become a WWE Hall of Famer. However, some fans still don't believe he can beat a talent like Damian Priest.

The Master of the 619 may once again prove doubters wrong come Monday Night RAW. If Damian Priest makes a single mistake, the Latino World Order leader could manage to drop the champion on the ropes, hit a 619, and then a big splash for a pinfall victory.

#3 Damian Priest may win and then turn babyface by showing Rey respect

Damian Priest won the World Heavyweight Title by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at WWE WrestleMania XL Night Two. He has since successfully defended the gold against Jey Uso at Backlash France.

Besides impressing viewers with his title reign, he has shown frustration with his stablemates in The Judgment Day. In fact, he repeatedly tries to stop the faction from interfering in his matches. This has led many to believe that a full-blown babyface turn is in the cards for The Archer of Infamy.

Priest could finally become a full-fledged good guy come RAW. He might hit the South of Heaven and defeat Mysterio without any interference from his teammates. He could then shake hands and pay respect to the Hall of Famer, cementing his face turn.

#2 Carlito can cost Rey Mysterio the win

The Judgment Day is a faction on WWE Monday Night RAW that technically consists of five members. It includes Damian Priest, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and the absent Rhea Ripley. However, a sixth individual has been hanging around the group lately.

Carlito has been attached to the stable and most of the members seem to support the idea of the former WWE United States Champion joining the faction.

Come Monday Night RAW, Carlito might make his presence known and cost the former World Heavyweight Champion his bout against Priest. This could be both to continue his feud with Rey, but also to put himself in the good books of Priest. If he managed to impress The Punishment, Carlito might be hired by The Judgment Day.

#1 The Judgment Day and the Latino World Order may engage in a massive brawl

For those unaware, there is more reason for Carlito to cost Rey Mysterio the win than simply wanting to join the dangerous WWE faction. The veteran joined the Latino World Order after his return to the company last year, but things recently took a turn.

Carlito shockingly attacked Dragon Lee backstage and cost him a spot at WrestleMania XL. Since then, he has left the Latino World Order and even brutally attacked Cruz Del Toro backstage. Now he is seemingly trying to run with The Judgment Day for protection.

Instead of having a decisive winner, Priest vs. Mysterio might be interrupted by both factions and end in a no contest. Dragon Lee could assault Carlito, while Finn Balor could be taken out by Joaquin Wilde. No matter what, it could be chaos if both stables get involved. Ultimately, the referee might be forced to end the match.

