Big backstage argument over Randy Orton's RAW segment with Alexa Bliss and The Fiend 

This week's RAW opened with a bizarre 'A Moment of Bliss' segment featuring Randy Orton, The Fiend, and Alexa Bliss.

PWInsider has revealed several backstage notes about last night's episode of RAW.

It has been revealed that the opening segment was '100% Vince McMahon's vision'. It was additionally reported that several people backstage argued against the RAW segment, as they felt it was weak and needed a lot of work before it was aired. There were calls for the segment to be overhauled, but it's nearly impossible to overrule the boss.

It was added that WWE had enforced an important new edict regarding time cues during the broadcasts. The report states that several Superstars were pulled up for going over the prescribed time slot at Survivor Series and the shows that have followed. The segments extended the time limit has also led to the producers facing some degree of heat.

What happened in the opening segment of RAW?

As noted, RAW got underway with the 'A Moment of Bliss' segment with Randy Orton as the featured special guest. Randy Orton came out for the segment, and he was in no mood to fall for Alexa Bliss' mind games.

The Viper said that the voices in The Fiend's head are actually his as he had already dealt with Bray Wyatt in the past.

Orton and Bliss faced off in the middle of the ring before The Fiend's music hit. The lights went out, and when they came back on, Alexa Bliss was in Randy Orton's arms while The Fiend was on his knees on the other side of the ring.

The Fiend pleaded with Orton to hand over Bliss. The Legend Killer obliged and retreated. Orton had the last laugh in the segment as he had found The Fiend's weakness - Alexa Bliss.

The Fiend clearly came across looking like the babyface, but there was a significant flaw with the segment. WWE could have ideally also had an alternate booking plan for the segment.

Irrespective of the backstage arguments, Vince McMahon's final vision for the segment was executed. The storyline between Orton, Bliss, and The Fiend will continue to spring up a few surprises in the weeks to follow on RAW as we head towards the TLC PPV.