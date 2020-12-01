Major mistake made during Randy Orton's moment with Alexa Bliss on RAW (Exclusive) 

The latest Monday Night RAW episode opened with the 'A Moment of Bliss' segment with Randy Orton as the special guest. It was a bizarre segment as Randy Orton ended up picking Alexa Bliss in his arms, and The Fiend had to beg him to get her back.

The central hook of the angle was Randy Orton finding The Fiend's weakness, which was Alexa Bliss. However, there were some significant flaws in the segment, as pointed out by Vince Russo during SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW review show with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Vince Russo noted that Alexa Bliss showed no signs of struggle when she was in Randy Orton's arms as soon as the lights came back on. The former WWE Women's Champion looked comfortable in Orton's arms when she should have actually been trying to fight him off.

"Let's really break this down. Here is the biggest flaw. The lights go out; the lights come up. Alexa Bliss is in Randy Orton's arms. She is not fighting him? She is not trying to get rid of him? And that threw me off right there because it was like. She was staring at him like, what, she was in love with him?

Right off the bat, I'm like, wait; she is not fighting him? It looked like she was staring him in his eyes like she was in love with him. Then The Fiend does this gimmick. Here is the funniest part. The Fiend puts his arms out. Orton transfers her over to The Fiend."

Alternative booking idea for the RAW segment featuring Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss, and The Fiend

Russo went on to explain that WWE should have booked Randy Orton to kidnap Alexa Bliss. The former WWE Champion should not have handed Alexa Bliss over to The Fiend as the kidnapping angle could have given the company lots of content for a three-hour show.

"Right then and there. This should have been the story for the entire night. Orton kidnaps Alexa Bliss against his will. That's the show. That's a three-hour show. Give me that show. I'll give you freaking Shakespeare. But no, he wants her back; Orton gives her back. The best line was, the announcers putting this over, like they don't know what they just saw, now they got to take the time off and go digest this thing. Bro, if you don't know what you just saw, how do you think we feel at home?

Now, why couldn't Orton kidnap her. Dragging, kicking, and screaming, you got your whole three-hour show now."

Do you agree with Vince Russo's assessment of the angle and his pitched kidnapping angle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the Legion of RAW video.