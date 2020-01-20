Big backstage plans for two former Champions reportedly forming a new tag-team

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

WWE

The WWE roster is absolutely stacked with a lot of talented performers not getting enough chance to shine. Two such overlooked Superstars on the roster are Mike Kanellis and Tony Nese.

While Nese is a former Cruiserweight Champion, he has not been transitioned into a prominent role on the main roster like Buddy Murphy or Cedric Alexander. As per a report from PWInsider (via Cagesideseats), it is being stated that WWE is planning to build Mike and Nese as a long-term team.

PW Insider says Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis are being tested as a possible tag team to be used regularly on NXT television.

Both these Superstars are terrific performers inside the ring but have failed to make a major mark for themselves as singles competitors. Nese has often found himself as part of a team as the Superstar has had previous alliances with Drew Gulak as well as Murphy on 205 Live.

Kanellis, who is a former 24/7 Champion in WWE, was also a prominent member of the tag-team division during his time in ROH. With Maria likely to serve as manager for the two, it will be interesting to see how these two tag-team specialists will gel with each other on NXT.

The NXT Tag Team division has been dominated by The Undisputed Era for a long time even though the division itself is stacked with teams such as Breezango and The Forgotten Sons.

The team of Nese and Kanellis will surely add to the division and the two overlooked Superstars may finally get a chance to shine, and deservingly so.

Do you think that WWE has made the correct decision in pairing up these two former Champions? Let us know in the comments section!

Also Read: Monumental first-time-ever change reportedly being planned for WrestleMania