Monumental first-time-ever change reportedly being planned for WrestleMania

WrestleMania 36 is right around the corner, and the card is yet to shape up. The show will be taking place on April 5, 2020, at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

As per Justin LaBar, there is talk of making WrestleMania a two-day event instead of a stretched out, one-day pay-per-view.

Continue to hear water cooler talk in #WWE circles about potential of WrestleMania itself being 2 days. All just talk but some have said to me they think it's been tossed out as a hypothetical 'how would we do it' for as soon as 2021 in LA.

While WrestleMania is the most important PPV of the year, we have seen, in recent years, the show become too long, which can result in fans losing interest. The event has previously gone on for more than six hours at a stretch in some cases.

Being the biggest event in WWE, it is natural that the company wants to showcase as many matches and Superstars on the card for The Grandest Stage of Them All. So, transforming WrestleMania into a two-day event might not be a bad idea, as it will give more exposure to Superstars without draining the fans of their energy.

Even though having a two-day event is something unheard of in WWE, Japanese promotion NJPW has made their marquee PPV - Wrestle Kingdom - a two-day event, which featured former WWE Champions such as Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho in action this year.

Vince McMahon is known to be a prudent businessman, so we can be sure that the Chairman will make the right call in regards to what the future holds for WrestleMania. Even if the company does plan to make these changes to Mania, it seems unlikely they'll be implemented in time for this year's event.

