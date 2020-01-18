Unfortunate reports regarding potential big match for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020 IST SHARE

Brock Lesnar

There has been a lot of speculation on who will be facing 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar at The Grandest Stage of them All this year. While initial speculation suggested that Cain Velasquez has the strongest chance of facing Lesnar in a rematch, some reports suggested WWE wanted a match between Lesnar and Tyson Fury at the show.

It was being suggested that Vince McMahon is waiting for Tyson Fury's boxing match against Deontay Wilder to confirm Tyson Fury for a WrestleMania match, however, Cagesideseats via WON has stated that these reports are not true.

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Tyson Fury is not the plan for Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania opponent, whether he wins his fight against Deontay Wilder or not.

Tyson Fury's last match was against Braun Strowman which took place at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia. The Gypsy King gained a countout win over the Monster Among Men at the show.

As per some rumors, it was also stated that WWE's original plan was for Tyson Fury to have his debut match against the WWE Champion at Crown Jewel, but those plans were scrapped in favor of him facing the former Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman.

Who will Lesnar face?

Brock Lesnar will be taking part in this year's Royal Rumble even though he is the WWE Champion, and it will be interesting to see what interactions The Beast will have during the match as he will be entering in at the number one spot.

As it is highly unlikely that Lesnar will win the Royal Rumble, he will likely be facing the Superstar who eliminates him from the rumble at WrestleMania - whoever that might be!

Advertisement

Who should face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania? Tell us in the comments!

Also Read: Backstage reports on two major matches to be allegedly added to the Royal Rumble card