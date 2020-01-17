Backstage reports on two major matches to be allegedly added to the Royal Rumble card

Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble event is all set to take place on January 27th, 2020 and will see two major Royal Rumble matches take place. For the first time, the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will himself be taking part in the Rumble match instead of defending his Championship.

Apart from the two blockbuster Royal Rumble matches, three other matches have also been announced for the PPV. These matches include The Fiend vs Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship, Roman Reigns vs Baron Corbin, and Asuka vs Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship.

As per a report from WON (via Cagesideseats),

The Royal Rumble event could get up to two more matches added to it, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

While there is no word on what matches these could be, judging by the ongoing feuds on RAW and SmackDown, a US Championship match and a SmackDown Women's Championship match seem most likely.

Bayley and Sasha Banks have been feuding with Lacey Evans for the past few weeks and Royal Rumble would be a good time for Bayley and Evans to settle their differences. With reports suggesting either Banks or Shayna Baszler will be winning the Women's Royal Rumble match, it will be interesting to see who holds the SmackDown Women's Championship after Royal Rumble.

Rey Mysterio will be facing Andrade next week on RAW in a ladders match but there is still a possibility that the two will face off at Royal Rumble again.

The Royal Rumble, with just one Raw left, still has only a few things announced.

The Royal Rumble is one of the 'big four' PPVs of the year, and the beginning of the road to WrestleMania. So, WWE will surely have some major surprises planned for the fans.

