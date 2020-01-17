Out of action Superstar reportedly to return and have a 'very serious' feud with Andrade for US Championship

Andrade has proven his dominance ever since he captured the US Championship by defeating Rey Mysterio. While Mysterio and El Idolo are currently involved in a bitter feud, it is being reported that The Master of the 619 will not be winning the Championship back.

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current plans are for Rey Mysterio to feud with Andrade for the time being till Humberto Carrillo returns and starts a program with El Idolo.

Mysterio was supposed to be the third person in that feud (Owens, Joe and Seth Rollins' faction) but they are working the short-term Mysterio vs. Andrade program until they work their way out of it. Originally, and this doesn’t appear to have changed, the idea was for Andrade to have a longer very serious program over the title with Carrillo as a way to get both guys over as singles Latino stars. But now with Murphy being added to the Rollins group, they are again one short on the face side

The former 205 Live Superstar has been out of action ever since Andrade laid him out outside the ring during the gauntlet match to determine the number one contender for Mysterio's US Championship a few weeks back.

It had been reported that Paul Heyman is very keen on Carrillo and wants to make him a big star. Considering that Mysterio has only a few years left in his career, it is a good idea for WWE to build Luchadors who could take over from the veteran as the company's biggest Mexican stars.

While Andrade has already made a name for himself as a former NXT Champion and current US Champion, Carrillo still has a long way to go before he can be counted in the same league as a legend like Rey Mysterio.

