Former WWE Champion allegedly not to be around for long

Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020

The Big Show made a surprising return to WWE two weeks back when he joined Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in a 6-man tag-team match against Seth Rollins and AOP. However, unfortunately for Big Show's fans, he will not be around for a long time as per reports.

Here is what Cagesideseats (via WON) stated:

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Big Show was brought in for the short term as a favor and he won’t be around for long.

Some rumors suggested that The Big Show has returned to put over young stars, and the former WWE Champion has himself stated that he looks to contribute to WWE by helping other Superstars in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

I’m being counted on to contribute, and that’s exactly where I want to be. This is a privilege. I’m 47, and there are a lot of younger guys who can do things I can’t do, so I have to prove the right to walk down that ramp. I’m doing this now because I love it, not because I have to.

However, at 47 years of age, it is understandable that Big Show cannot be around like he used to be. However, even though it is clear that Show will not be able to entertain his fans for a long period, we certainly hope that The Giant is able to take part in this year's WrestleMania as he had to miss being part of the Grandest Stage of Them All last year.

While Big Show is currently involved in a feud with Seth Rollins and his stable, it will be interesting to see how WWE utilize the future Hall of Famer in the time to come.

