Big backstage plans for Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman after WWE Payback reportedly revealed

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns defeated 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in the main event of Payback 2020 to win the Universal Championship. His return to the promotion, a quick title win, and a heel turn immediately brought a lot of attention towards Roman Reigns. Now, the latest backstage reports have revealed WWE's plans for Roman Reigns' future as the Universal Champion.

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, Roman Reigns is now expected to have a lengthy title reign in WWE. The last time he won the Universal Championship, he was forced to relinquish his title as he had bigger battled to face in personal life. Now that he has won the title again, Vince McMahon wants to push him to the moon'. Backstage rumours suggest that Big Dog will have a long run as the Universal Champion because Vince McMahon wants to book him like John Cena.

The reports further gave us an update on Paul Heyman's role in Roman Reigns' push going forward. Heyman is expected to be heavily involved in all of Big Dog's storylines, both on and off the television. Given that he has previously worked Roman reigns, Heyman understands what would work better in order to put Reigns over with the crowd.

Roman Reigns' return to WWE and huge title win at Payback 2020

Roman Reigns was one of the few Superstars in WWE who decided to stay home for the last few months as a precaution amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. He then made a shocking return after the main event of SummerSlam and brutalised both 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

Following that, he teased an alliance with Paul Heyman on SmackDown, and it was confirmed soon after the show. At Payback, one of the biggest concerns ahead of the main event was whether Roman Reigns had signed the match contract.

He then showed up half-way through the match along with Paul Heyman, signed the contract, and went on to attack The Fiend and Braun Strowman. He then used a low blow to counter-attack The Fiend's mandible claw and then delivered a Spear to take down Strowman. Following that, Roman Reigns pinned the 'Monster Among Men' to win the Universal Championship, putting an end to The Fiend's title reign in just one week. Now that he is a 'Paul Heyman guy', it will be interesting to see what's in store for the Universal Champion in WWE.