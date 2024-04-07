Big Becky Lynch change, top athlete, and more - 4 superstars who must become the WWE NXT Women's North American Champion

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 took place yesterday in front of a record-breaking audience and the show certainly lived up to fans' expectation of being WrestleMania weekend-worthy. Giulia appeared in the crowd, a new NXT Women's Champion was crowned and a big announcement was made.

Ava, the NXT General Manager, shocked the wrestling world by announcing the NXT Women's North American Championship. This belt will be the counterpart to the NXT Men's North American Championship, which is currently held by Oba Femi.

Fans are thrilled over the title being introduced. Many have been asking for women to receive a mid-card title on NXT for quite some time. In fact, some believe each brand should have one. Regardless, this is a major step forward.

Naturally, many are curious who will be the first to win the currently vacant title. This article will take a look at four stars of the company who could win the gold. This includes a huge name, an underutilized RAW star and two NXT wrestlers.

Below are four superstars who must become the WWE NXT Women's North American Champion.

#4. Becky Lynch's time as NXT Champion elevated the brand

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch is one of the most accomplished superstars in WWE history. She has held the RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, NXT Women's Championship and even the Women's Tag Team Titles.

The Man was just in an epic match at WWE WrestleMania XL Saturday. She took on Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. Unfortunately, The Man was unable to defeat The Eradicator, which likely spells the end of her championship pursuit for the time being.

She could return to NXT and become the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion. Becky had a great run with the NXT Women's Championship last year that elevated numerous other performers. She could do the same with this new belt while also further cementing her legacy by winning another title.

#3. Sol Ruca is ready to take the next step

Expand Tweet

Sol Ruca is an unbelievable athlete. While the likes of Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton are known for their outrageous athleticism, Sol may be even more impressive than both of those talented women. She can seemingly do anything with her body control.

The talented surfer was absent from WWE television for quite some time after needing surgery last year. She recently returned and immediately targeted Blair Davenport, the woman responsible for injuring her to begin with.

Now that Ruca has defeated Blair Davenport, their story may be over. Whether it is or isn't, however, Sol could be in contention to become the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion. She is ready to break out, but perhaps not at the level of the top prize. Instead, this could be a great way to level her up while not going too fast too soon.

#2. Gigi Dolin has been lost in the shuffle

Expand Tweet

Gigi Dolin is a unique WWE Superstar. She rose to prominence in the company as one-third of Toxic Attraction, alongside Mandy Rose and Jacy Jayne. Once Mandy was let go by the company, Gigi and Jacy split up and Dolin turned babyface. She has remained a babyface ever since.

It seems as though Dolin has been somewhat lost in the shuffle in WWE and on NXT. While she has a story going with Arianna Grace, it feels mostly like filler and she isn't being used to her potential.

If Shawn Michaels and NXT brass don't have immediate plans to move Gigi to the top of the division or to the main roster, a run as the NXT Women's North American Champion would make sense. This could keep her busy until the next step comes. Plus, she is talented enough to elevate the title quickly.

#1. Tegan Nox could win her first title in WWE

Expand Tweet

Tegan Nox is one of the most underrated performers in WWE. She first got started in the company through NXT, NXT UK and the Mae Young Classic. She was called up to WWE SmackDown in 2021, but ended up being released by Vince McMahon before being re-hired by Triple H in 2022.

The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard was rising through the ranks of WWE during the latter part of 2023 and in early 2024, but she has struggled to truly break out. Despite coming close to winning the NXT Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Titles, she remains without gold.

In fact, Tegan Nox has never won a title in her entire World Wrestling Entertainment career. A perfect way to remedy that bizarre drought is by having her become the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion. She can help elevate younger talent while also raising her own stock in the process.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you think it's time the RAW and SmackDown introduced women's mid card titles? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion